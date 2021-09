(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw an average of 113 Coronavirus cases a day over the weekend, with one total fatality. Hospital numbers increased slightly over the weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, which says there are just over 60 Covid-related hospital beds in use across Lake County. Statewide, new hospital admissions have fallen for 11 straight days, and total hospitalizations fell over the weekend by 115.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-28-21)