Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation

(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.

(Fort Sheridan, IL) A death investigation is underway, after a man was found dead near the Lake Michigan shoreline over the weekend. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the body of the 45-year-old was discovered on Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. Task Force officials and Forest Preserve Police said they believe the man, who lives in the area, went to confront individuals who were being loud on the lakefront. That’s when a violent confrontation broke out, which led to the 45-year-old’s death. An 18 and 20-year-old male were both hospitalized for injuries after the confrontation, and were talking to investigators…the 20-year-old, identified as Nicholas Caban of Highland Park has since been arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number…though officials say that weapon was not used in this incident. No further details have been provided.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-19-22)