Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

FOX LAKE, IL—A man and his dog had to be rescued, after falling into Fox Lake over the weekend.

The Antioch man was reportedly attempting to rescue his dog on Sunday afternoon, when he fell through the ice.

Nearby residents were able to save the man and the dog just as fire officials and rescue crews arrived.

The man was hospitalized as a precaution, and was expected to make a full recovery.