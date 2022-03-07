Weekend North Chicago Shooting Leaves One Seriously Injured

(North Chicago, IL) A weekend shooting in North Chicago left one person hospitalized. The incident took place Saturday evening in the 12-hundred block of Park Avenue. A male victim was said to be shot multiple times, and was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was able to escape in a vehicle that was later found abandoned in Waukegan. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-7-22)