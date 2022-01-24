Weekend Waukegan Crash Kills One, Injures Three…Speed Cited as Factor

(Waukegan, IL) A weekend crash in Waukegan left one person dead. Police say they were called around 3 o’clock on Saturday morning to the 600 block of Lakehurst Road. When they arrived on scene they found one vehicle that had crashed into the cement base of a light pole. The vehicle had four occupants…the driver, a Waukegan male in his 20’s died from his injuries. The three other occupants were injured, but are all expected to survive. Officials believe none of the people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts…and speed is being cited as a major factor in the crash.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-24-22)