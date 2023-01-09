Weinstein Sentencing On Rape Conviction Delayed To February

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing for rape and sexual assault convictions in Los Angeles has been delayed so his attorneys can file a motion for a new trial.

The 70-year-old former movie mogul could get up to 18 years in prison at the sentencing now scheduled for Feb. 23.

He is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York.

A jury convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor in 2013.

They acquitted him of one other count and were deadlocked on three others.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to retry those counts.