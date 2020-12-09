Western Kenosha County moves COVID-19 testing site

The Wisconsin National Guard’s weekly COVID-19 testing site in western Kenosha County is moving to a new location effective this Friday, Dec. 11.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 1, 11252 254th Court, Trevor.

The same hours will be available at that location the following Friday, Dec. 18. Further dates may be announced in the future, depending upon National Guard availability.

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at

https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue site takes the place of the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, where testing had been held each Friday since October.

Another National Guard site, open each Monday since October at the Kenosha County Job Center, has now concluded its run and will no longer operate.

Testing remains available five days a week at the former Kenosha Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha. This service is provided by local, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and by the Kenosha Fire Department on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing hours at this site are:

■ Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 29)

■ Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 30)

■ Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 17)

■ Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. (through Dec. 18)

■ Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (through Dec. 26)

Advance registration for this site is also available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov, and appointments are strongly encouraged at https://modernapothecary10to8.com.

All of these testing opportunities are available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required.