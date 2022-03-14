Westosha Central Heads Back to Madison

WATERTOWN, WI (WLIP)–The Westosha Central Falcons are Sectional Champs and are headed to the State Tournament in Madison with a 79-48 victory over Oregon.

Jack Rose finished with 19 points to lead Central with Devin Griffin adding 18. Rose had a game-changing shot at the end of the first half, banking a three pointer as time expired to put Central up 17.

After going up by 21 after halftime the Falcons cruised to victory.

Central received a three seed in the tournament and will face LaCrosse Central at approximately 3:15 on Friday afternoon.

We’ll have that game for you on WLIP.

Postgame interview with Head Coach James Hyllberg: