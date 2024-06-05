Westosha Central; St Joe’s Advance to WIAA State Baseball Tournament
June 5, 2024 6:48AM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha will have a few representatives in the upcoming boys state baseball tournament.
Westosha Central is the Sectional Champion in Division 1 with a 4-3 victory in the championship game over Lake Geneva Badger.
The Falcons will face Arrowhead in the State Tournament.
St Joseph Catholic Academy advances with a 7-5 Sectional Final victory over St Mary’s Springs in Division 3.
The Lancers face Aquinas in the state tournament next week.