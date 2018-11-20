Wheatland Homicide Suspects in Court

KENOSHA, WI–More details have come to light in the deadly home invasion in Wheatland last Thursday night. The four suspects in the case made their initial court appearance Monday and charges could come as early as Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the four men allegedly involved in the shooting as 20 year old Augustine Jesus Sanchez, 23 year old Anthony Lee Harris, 20 year old Markeith Wilson, and 17 year old Demarco Hudson. All four are from Racine.

Among the expected charges against the four are homicide, robbery, and attempted burglary. Investigators say that they may have targeted 23 year old Joseph Riley’s Wheatland home because it would be an easy target.

Instead, when three of the four men allegedly invaded the home and gunfight ensued, leaving Riley dead, a woman in the home severely injured, and two of the suspects shot.

Each has a temporary bond set at one million dollars.