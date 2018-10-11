Wheatland Man Missing; Presumed Drowned

CASSVILLE, WI–A Wheatland man is missing and presumed dead after a water emergency in western Wisconsin. John Roe was never found after a boating accident that happened on the Mississippi River on Saturday.

The Kenosha News reports that authorities in Cassville, Wisconsin say first responders were called for a water emergency around 1 PM and found an empty 14 foot fishing boat spinning at full throttle. It is believed that Roe was fishing when the accident occurred.

After an initial search to see if the person from the boat made it ashore, the efforts quickly turned to recovery. However Roe’s body has not been found. Officials say that the muddy water is hampering the recovery efforts.