Wheaton Gets Past Lady Reds 80-67

WHEATON, ILL.—The Carthage College women’s basketball team squared-off against Wheaton College (Ill.) on the tail-end of a five-game stretch away from Tarble Arena on Wednesday night. The Thunder, who received 16 votes on the December 2 D3hoops.com Poll, kicked-off the contest with a 15-0 run and grew their lead to as much as 42-20 at the 2:06 mark of the second quarter before Carthage weathered the storm. Carthage held a 47-38 scoring advantage from that point forward and mustered a one-point deficit at 57-56 with 8:17 left in the fourth, but Wheaton’s .692 (9-13) field goal percentage in the final frame propelled them to an 80-67 victory.

Carthage rebounded with a 14-of-30 (.467) field goal percentage in the second half after shooting just 9-of-29 (.310) in the opening 20:00.

Autumn Kalis nailed four three-pointers en route to a season-high 20 points. Sammie Woodward, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, tacked on four three-pointers and a season-high 17 points to round out the Lady Reds in double figures.

Wheaton, who entered Wednesday with an NCAA Division III-leading 12.3 blocked shots per game, only got within half that figure with six against the Lady Reds. The Thunder’s Hannah Frazier tallied a game-high 29 points on 13-of-23 shooting. Jennifer Berg tallied a double-double for Wheaton with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The loss drops Carthage to 3-3, 0-2 CCIW while the Thunder up their overall mark to 5-2, 2-0 CCIW.

Wheaton 80, Lady Reds 67

Hannah William’s three-pointer at the 3:57 mark of the first quarter capped off the Thunder’s 15-0 run to kick-off the contest. The Lady Reds proceeded to hit four of their next five field goals to cut their deficit to 12 at 21-9 with 1:40 left in the first quarter. That 12-point deficit remained following the opening frame when the score stood at 25-13 Wheaton.

Twelve of Carthage’s 13 second-quarter points occurred via the three-point basket. Sammie Woodward netted 10 of those points off a trio of three-pointers and a free throw, but Wheaton took a 42-26 lead into halftime.

The opening stages of the third quarter resulted in an 11-2 Carthage run that cut Wheaton’s lead to 44-37 at the 6:25 mark. The final stages of the third also belonged to Carthage, who mustered a 9-2 run within the final 3:00 minutes courtesy of two Autumn Kalis three-pointers to cut the margin to 55-50 heading into the final 10:00.

Madie Kaelber converted an old fashioned three-point play at the 8:17 mark of the fourth quarter to shrink Carthage’s deficit to one point at 57-56, but Wheaton would only miss two field goals from that point forward to lock up an 80-67 win.

The Lady Reds will return to Tarble Arena for the beginning of a three-game home stand on Saturday, December 8 against Elmhurst College at 5:00 p.m.