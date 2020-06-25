Wheeling/Buffalo Grove Crash Kills Two

(Wheeling, IL) A crash near Buffalo Grove killed two people, and shut down a busy road for 12 hours.

The three-vehicle crash took place on Tuesday night around 9:30 along Lake-Cook Road near Northgate Parkway (west of Milwaukee Avenue).

The drivers of two of the vehicles (including a Buffalo Grove resident) died…one at the scene, the other at a nearby hospital. The third driver was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries…there were no passengers in any of the involved cars.

Wheeling Police and other Cook County agencies are handling the investigation into the crash, which shut down Lake-Cook Road until 9:30 on Wednesday morning.