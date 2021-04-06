White House Confirms: Biden Moving Up Clock On COVID Vax

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is moving up the clock on coronavirus vaccinations. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. The original deadline was May 1st. Psaki said the plan should help provide clarity for unvaccinated Americans. She noted that 150-million Americans have received shots since Biden entered the White House. Psaki also urged people to continue wearing facemasks while practicing safe social distancing.

Psaki acknowledged growing impatience among Americans and said they are being asked to “sacrifice a little while longer.” She called the pandemic a long and difficult journey.