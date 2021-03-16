WHITE HOUSE: More Than 22 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Distributed Next Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S.

The White House says states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week.

The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

President Joe Biden wants all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1.