Wholesale Inflation In US Rises 2.2% In September, Biggest Year-Over-Year Gain Since April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain despite a year and a half of higher interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — climbed 2.2% from a year earlier.

That was up from a 2% uptick in August.

On a month-to-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5% from August to September, down from 0.7% from July to August.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 2.7% in September from a year earlier and 0.3% from August.