WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Begins With Renewed Rivalries
February 21, 2023 6:00AM CST
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The WIAA Boys tournament will begin with a Kenosha rivalry renewed once again.
The Tremper Trojans will host the Bradford Red Devils one week from tonight in the WIAA Regional quarterfinals, commonly known as the “play-in game.”
The Trojans are a 16 seed while the Red Devils are a 17 seed.
Indian Trail received a 4 seed and opens the tournament a week from Friday.
West of the I, another rivalry may be in the works in the WIAA Regionals.
No 1 seed Westosha Central plays the winner of the Wilmot-Waterford play-in game.
That means the Falcons and Panthers could match-up for a third time this season.