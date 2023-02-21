WIAA Boys Basketball Tournament Begins With Renewed Rivalries

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The WIAA Boys tournament will begin with a Kenosha rivalry renewed once again.

The Tremper Trojans will host the Bradford Red Devils one week from tonight in the WIAA Regional quarterfinals, commonly known as the “play-in game.”

The Trojans are a 16 seed while the Red Devils are a 17 seed.

Indian Trail received a 4 seed and opens the tournament a week from Friday.

West of the I, another rivalry may be in the works in the WIAA Regionals.

No 1 seed Westosha Central plays the winner of the Wilmot-Waterford play-in game.

That means the Falcons and Panthers could match-up for a third time this season.