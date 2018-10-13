WIAA Football Playoff Qualifiers Announced

KENOSHA, WI- Kenosha County has three high school football teams headed to the WIAA Playoffs. Indian Trail and Bradford qualified in Division 1, and Wilmot is in Division 2.

Indian Trail and Wilmot were automatic qualifiers based on a winning record in conference. Bradford notched an at large bid after a 19-7 win Friday night over Racine Case. Bradford’s case was strengthened by Lake Geneva Badger qualifying. Bradford defeated Badger in Week 2 giving the Red Devils a win against a playoff team.

The groupings will be determined early Saturday. Seeding will be determined at regional meetings later Saturday morning.

