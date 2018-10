WILMOT, WI–The first round of the WIAA playoffs are Friday. In Division 2, No 3 Wilmot will host No 6 Waukesha West at Frank Bucci Field.

WLIP will carry the game live beginning at 6:45 PM Friday night. Kick off is set for 7 PM.

WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will be on the call.