KENOSHA, WI—The WIAA High School Football pairings are out.

In Division 1, Indian Trail is a 5 seed and will play at Milwaukee Riverside in round one. Bradford is a 7 seed at will play SEC rival Oak Creek.

In Division 2, Wilmot is a 3 seed and will host No 6 Waukesha West.

Check out the full field of 224 teams here.