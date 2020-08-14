WIAA signs off on pandemic overhaul for high school sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The body that governs Wisconsin high school sports has approved a major overhaul to season structures heading into the new school year as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s board on Friday unanimously approved a host of changes, including freezing officials’ classifications, lifting sanctions for leaving a conference, allowing athletes to play for both their school and club teams, eliminating the minimum number of games needed to qualify for state tournament play and allowing a fifth quarter in football games and extra innings in baseball and softball games so reserve players get a chance to play.