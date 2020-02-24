WIAA Tournament Set: Tremper; Bradford, Central Host First Round

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The WIAA Tournament Brackets are set.

In Division one, Tremper is a two seed and will host either the 15 or the18 seed after the play-in game which is one week from tomorrow tonight.

Bradford is a four seed and hosts No 13 Racine Park on Friday March 6th.

That night No 9 Indian Trail is at No 8 Milwaukee Hamilton. Racine Case received the one seed and Horlick is a 14 seed.

In Division-2 No 8 Wilmot hosts No 9 Jefferson in the play-in game, no 4 Westosha Central gets No 5 Milton in the first round.

Full brackets here