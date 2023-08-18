Wildfire Nears Capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents are fleeing the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ahead of a noon Friday deadline as a wildfire nears the city of 20,000.

Thousands of people evacuated their homes and took to the road in long convoys Thursday, while others waited for emergency flights to neighboring Alberta.

The fire was within 10 miles of Yellowknife’s northern edge, and officials worried that strong northern winds could push the flames toward the highway that’s choked with cars.

Canada has had a record number of wildfires this year, and hundreds are burning out of control.