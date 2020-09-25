Wilmot High School Moves Virtual Due to New Covid-19 Cases

WILMOT, WI (WLIP)—Wilmot High School has switched to all virtual classes after further positive Covid-19 cases at the school. Two additional students tested positive for the virus Thursday morning, leading to the decision to close the campus.

The switch to virtual goes into effect Friday morning with in-person instruction scheduled to begin again on October 9th. District officials say that the shutdown is being done because the number of staff in quarantine due to a close contact with an infected student would not allow for all classes to be staffed in the coming days.

Anyone who is considered a close contact has received a phone call from the Kenosha County Division of Health. Parents are asked to monitor their children for symptoms of Covid-19 and should keep them home with even minor symptoms.