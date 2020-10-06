Winter Harbor Market Cancels Season

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The pandemic continues to cause cancellations around the area. Organizers this week announced that there will be no Winter Harbor Market this season.

The Board of Directors made the announcement in a press release yesterday. They said that decision was a difficult one but was made for safety reasons. They pointed out that this will have an adverse effect on accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables as well as an economic impact on the vendors that sell year round.

The Kenosha Public Market will open each Saturday though…located inside the Kenosha Municipal Building.