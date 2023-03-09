Winter Storm Warning Issued For Kenosha; SE WI Beginning Thursday Night

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

A WInter Storm warning goes into effect at 6 Thursday evening.

Snow is expected to begin to accumulate Thursdayevening and into Friday afternoon.

Areas nearest to Lake Michigan will receive the highest snow totals.

The city of Kenosha has called a Snow Emergency beginning at 8 PM Thursday.

The Village of Mt Pleasant has a snow emergency beginning at 9 PM Thursday.

During a Snow Emergency no parking is allowed on city streets.

The parking bans will remain in effect until noon Saturday.

However if snow clean up is completed before then the Snow Emergency will be canceled early.