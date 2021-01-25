Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee counties tonight (1/25) at 9p thru Tuesday (1/26) at 6p.

WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The City of Kenosha will be under a Snow Emergency starting 8:00AM Tuesday, January 26th until 8:00AM Wednesday January 27th.

Parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the snow emergency.