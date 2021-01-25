      Breaking News
Winter Storm Warning

Jan 25, 2021 @ 3:18pm

Winter Storm Warning for Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee counties tonight (1/25) at 9p thru Tuesday (1/26) at 6p.

WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting
  snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting
  as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The City of Kenosha will be under a Snow Emergency starting 8:00AM Tuesday, January 26th until 8:00AM Wednesday January 27th.

 Parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the snow emergency.

 

 