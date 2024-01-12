Winter Weather Leads to Several Problems on the Roads and in the Skies

(Milwaukee, IL) A winter storm is causing havoc across the area. All area roadways including expressways and tollways, secondary roads and side streets are moving far slower than normal. Numerous accidents and spinouts have also been reported through the morning rush. At the area airports, ground stops and flight cancelations are the name of the game. As of 8:30 AM, over 660 flights were canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, Midway saw an additional 250-plus. In Milwaukee, over 80 flights had been reported as canceled according to Flightaware.com. ComEd in Illinois also reported sporadic power outages that have affected over 8-thousand customers in Lake County alone…WE Energies also reports sporadic power outages in Kenosha County. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through mid-day Saturday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-12-24)