Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving

(Madison, WI) As you hit the road for the long holiday weekend, you will be greeted with lower gas prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.32, which is down 18-cents from Friday, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 26-cent drop in that same time period and is currently at $3.18 on average. In Illinois, prices have fallen below the $4 mark at $3.97…a 12-cent drop from Friday but still 34 cents above the national average. Lake County prices have fallen to $3.94.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-23-22)