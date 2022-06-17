Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Fall One Penny Each

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have eased a little bit over the last week, but remain near historic highs. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois fell a penny over last week’s numbers at $5.54 a gallon. That number is 54-cents higher than the national average, and tied for the 4th highest average in the country with Hawaii and Oregon. Lake County’s average fell 7-cents from last week and sits at $5.77. Wisconsin also saw a drop in gas prices, also falling a penny for a state average of $4.90, 10-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 7-cent drop, with an average per gallon of $5.11.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-17-22)