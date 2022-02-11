Wisconsin and Illinois Seeing Continued Gas Price Increases

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices are up again, and are showing no signs of improving. AAA says the average gallon of gas currently stands at $3.67 in the state, up 7-cents from last week, and 20 cents higher than the national average. Illinois has the 7th highest gas prices in the country, and the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Wisconsin prices increased to $3.24 a gallon, which is 24-cents below the national average. Both Lake and Kenosha County come in a few pennies lower than their state averages.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-11-22)