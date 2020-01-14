Wisconsin appeals court puts voter rolls purge on hold

MADISON, WI (AP)—A Wisconsin appeals court has put on hold an order to immediately remove up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter registration rolls, handing Democrats who had fought the move a victory in the battleground state.

The case is being closely watched, as Wisconsin is among a group of swing states being targeted by both Democrats and President Donald Trump this year.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes. The state appeals court sided with the elections commission Tuesday in putting the purge on hold while lawsuits continue.