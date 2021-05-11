Wisconsin assembly to vote on national anthem

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding.

The bill is up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The sweeping proposal received bipartisan support in committee. A group representing parks and recreation areas across the state questioned whether it was manageable.

The requirement would apply at all levels of athletic events played on a field that ever received public money.

The bill would affect anything from a bar league softball game to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.