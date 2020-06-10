Wisconsin Campgrounds to Reopen Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin campgrounds closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic reopen starting Wednesday, but it won’t be business as usual.

Campers will have to make reservations ahead of time, won’t be able to purchase firewood on site and all buildings, observation towers, playgrounds, concessions and rentals will be closed.

But bathrooms will be open as will the trails, boat launches, beaches and outdoor recreation areas.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole says if parks reach capacity, just as has been done since they reopened, they may be closed temporarily until crowding eases.