Wisconsin Certifies Pres.-Elect Biden’s Win; Legal Action May Be Next

MADISON, WI (AP)–Wisconsin has finished a recount of its presidential results, confirming President Elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Dane County was the second and last county to finish its recount, reporting a 45-vote gain for Trump.

Milwaukee County, the state’s other big and overwhelmingly liberal county targeted in a recount that Trump paid for, reported its results Friday, a 132-vote gain for Biden. Biden’s margin of victory in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1.

That was enough for Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs to confirm Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential vote.

The next step for the President may be in court. Certification of the results on Monday starts a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit.

Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying tens of thousands of ballots. He alleges without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Trump’s legal challenges have failed in other battleground states.

Biden’s campaign has said the recount showed that Biden won Wisconsin decisively and there was no fraud.