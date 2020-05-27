Wisconsin Circuit Courts Can Reopen

Gavel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin circuit courts can resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they create plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.

The state Supreme Court suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to move trials to a date after May 22.

The court late Friday allowed circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings on a county-by-county basis if each court prepares a plan to clean frequently touched surfaces and that requires everyone in the courtroom to wear masks.