Wisconsin Cities Clean Up After Protests; Violence

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Protests continue across Wisconsin, with marchers stopping traffic in downtown Madison after a night of violence in the capital city that resulted in 15 arrests, more damages to businesses and the spraying of tear gas by police.

Like in many places across the country, demonstrations over the death of George Floyd across Wisconsin have been mostly peaceful.

But there has also been vandalism and confrontations with police, continuing a weekend of unrest both in the state and across the country in reaction to Floyd’s death.

Volunteers in Milwaukee and Madison also took to the streets on Monday, as they had on Sunday, to clean up damage from the night before.