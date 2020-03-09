Wisconsin Coronavirus Cases Expected to Increase As More Tests Become Avaliable

MADISON, WI (AP)—Wisconsin health officials say the risk for contracting the new coronavirus remains low, but they anticipate the number of people to be tested to increase in coming days as the guidance for who should be screened broadens.

As of Friday, only one person in Dane County had tested positive for COVID-19. They recovered at home and are no longer in isolation. Thirty-one people have tested negative and 12 tests are pending.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China.