Wisconsin COVID-19 cases rise to 27; Milwaukee zoo closed

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin has jumped to 27. Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported eight new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that includes four new cases in Milwaukee County. Winnebago County also reported its first case.

Two more cases were reported in Waukesha County and another in Dane County.

Milwaukee County officials announced they are closing the Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee County Parks facilities and the county’s senior centers.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to close by the coming week.