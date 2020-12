MADISON, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin added 2-thousand five hundred thirty four cases of Covid-19 on Monday out of eight thousand seven hundred forty tests administered.

Six more deaths were reported while the percentage of active cases is down to 17-point-8 percent. 96 new hospitalizations were reported on Monday.

The seven day average of positive cases is at 28-point-7 percent, down from its peak of near 37 percent in Mid-November.