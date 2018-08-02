Wisconsin DNR to reinstate park rangers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is changing course on a state parks law enforcement policy that’s less than a year old.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the agency has decided it will once again use credentialed park rangers to perform law enforcement functions at parks and other state recreational properties.

The DNR had removed the law enforcement credentials of 120 park rangers under a realignment plan implemented earlier this year. Conservation wardens have been performing all law enforcement at state recreational properties.

The wardens in many instances were required to travel across the state for park duty, incurring costs for lodging, meals, gas and overtime.

State Parks Director Ben Bergey says the change is estimated to save the agency $1.5-$2 million in annual law enforcement costs.