Wisconsin DOJ Considers Pacetti Case

KENOSHA, WI–There’s mixed messages when it comes to whether or not the State Department of Justice will open a new investigation into outgoing City Administrator Frank Pacetti and current I.T. Director Tig Kerkman. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley requested DOJ to open a new investigation into allegations of hacked and deleted city emails by Kerkman, and into alleged actions by Pacetti to cover it up.

Both Graveley and Racine County D.A. Patricia Hanson-who received the original investigation four years ago-say that DOJ has agreed to take that case. However DOJ has not confirmed that decision. The original investigation was completed in 2014 by Racine County Sheriff’s investigator Lt. Chad Schulman and was turned over to Hanson’s office.

The charges recommended by Schulman were never pursed. In his statement last week, Graveley asked for the inquiry so that any decision on charges can be made on a “complete, reliable, and untarnished investigation.”