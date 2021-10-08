Wisconsin election investigator cancels mayors’ interviews

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state has canceled plans to interview mayors and election officials from the state’s five largest cities, days after he subpoenaed them.

The interviews were canceled late Thursday, just a day after the mayors were subpoenaed and less than a week after subpoenas went to election clerks.

Madison city attorney Mike Haas says he got a call Thursday afternoon from a person working with former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman saying the interviews were off for all five cities.

Instead, Haas says they will turn over a more limited number of documents.