Wisconsin election officials are recommending that fall candidates circulate nomination papers by mail as much as possible in the face of the coronavirus crisis. Candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on April 15. The Wisconsin District Attorneys Association sent the state elections commission a letter this week saying going door-to-door with nomination papers could be a crime under Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order. The commission voted unanimously Friday to recommend campaigns use the mail as much as possible to get papers to supporters and reaffirm that supporters can download single nomination sheets, sign them and mail them back.