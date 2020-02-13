Wisconsin Elections Commission votes not to send 2 ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to require local clerks to send two ballots to 81,000 people who wanted to vote absentee in the April 7 presidential primary.

The commission voted unanimously Wednesday to make the move in order to avoid what commissioners worried would create “insanity” and “chaos” when voters received two ballots.

The commission earlier this month told local clerks they had to send two ballots in order to comply with different deadlines under state and federal laws.

That resulted in a backlash from clerks and others who warned sending two ballots would create confusion.