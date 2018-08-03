Wisconsin Ethics Commission picks new administrator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Ethics Commission has selected a Florida attorney as its new leader.

The commission announced Thursday it has appointed Daniel Carlton Jr. as interim administrator. He’ll serve out the remainder of a four-year term that expires in mid-2019. He’ll make $101,000 per year.

Carlton previously worked for the Florida Commission on Ethics. He’ll serve in an interim role pending state Senate confirmation.

Carlton replaces Interim Administrator Collette Reinke. She took over for Brian Bell, who stepped down in January after Republican senators voted against confirming him and state Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he couldn’t trust either of them because they worked for the now-defunct Government Accountability Board. The board helped investigate whether Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign illegally colluded with outside groups.