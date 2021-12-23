Wisconsin Gas Prices Back Below 3 Bucks, Illinois Maintains Midwest’s Highest Prices

(Chicago, IL) As Illinoisans prepare to leave for holiday gatherings, they will still be paying the highest gas prices in the Midwest. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state stands at $3.40, 11-cents higher than the national average. Continuing a recent trend, Lake County residents are paying less at the pump at $3.26. In Wisconsin, average prices have fallen back below 3 dollars a gallon at $2.97, 32-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in one penny cheaper.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-23-21)