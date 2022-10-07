Wisconsin Gas Prices Back Over $4, Illinois Highest of Any State East of Rockies

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have made another large jump. AAA says Illinois prices jumped 25-cents over the last week to an average of $4.40. That price is 51-cents higher than the national average, and the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County was up 33-cents from this point last week and sits at $4.53. The price jump in Wisconsin wasn’t as steep, but it was still up 11-cents to $4.04, which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County stands at $4.08, up 15-cents from last week’s numbers.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-7-22)