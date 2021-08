Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-27-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices fell two pennies in the last week, but the state now owns the 10th highest prices in the country. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state currently costs $3.34, 20-cents above the national average. Lake County comes in at a lower $3.27 a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices have fallen back below 3-dollars a gallon at $2.97, 17-cents below the national average. Kenosha County, however, remains just a bit higher at $3.06.