(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices increased once again over the past week, and remain the ninth highest in the country. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state costs $3.57…two cents higher than last week, and 19 cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in at a lower average of $3.51. In Wisconsin, prices remained the same as last week at $3.14, 25-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County holds the same average.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-29-21)